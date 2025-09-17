MasterChef’s line-up for the 2025 semi-finals has been confirmed 👨‍🍳

MasterChef has reached the semi-final stages for 2025.

Just eight cooks are left in the competition.

Who will be battling it out for a place in the final week?

MasterChef will move a step closer to crowing its winner for 2025 this week. The show has reached the semi-final stage and just a handful of cooks are left.

Having made it through the brutal knockout week challenges, eight amateurs are still in the competition. They will be pushed to their ‘limits’ as they bid to secure a place in this year’s final.

But who has made it to the semi-finals and what can you expect? Here’s all you need to know:

When is MasterChef on TV this week?

John Torode (left) and Gregg Wallace (right) feature in their final series of MasterChef after being sacked amid misconduct claims. | BBC

It is time for the semi-finals of the cookery show. Fans might be wondering if the schedule will be changed up at this stage.

Fortunately, MasterChef will be sticking to its regular schedule this week. It will air episodes on Wednesday (September 17), Thursday (September 18), and Friday (September 19).

The episodes on Wednesday and Thursday will start at 8pm and run for an hour each. For Friday’s episode it is slightly shorter at 30 minutes and starts at 8.30pm.

Who is in the MasterChef semi-final for 2025?

After weeks of gruelling tests and challenges, just eight cooks are left in the BBC cooking competition. Following the conclusion of the heats at the start of September, the best amateurs returned last week for the first stage of the knockout rounds.

It saw even more cooks eliminated and reduced the cast to just eight semi-finalists. The line-up before tonight’s (September 17) episode is as follows (listed in alphabetical order):

Claire

Harry

Hazel

Henry

Munopa

Olivia

Sam

Sophie

What to expect from MasterChef this week?

The semi-finals will test the remaining cooks like “never before” warns narrator India Fisher. Starting tonight (September 17), the amateurs will begin with a trip to Chawton House in Hampshire, once owned by Jane Austen's brother.

They are split into teams of four and have to produce a lunch worthy of the legendary author. It comes amid the Pride & Prejudice writer’s 250th anniversary.

Heston Blumenthal will be in the kitchen tomorrow (September 18) to test out the cooks. They will be tasked with recreating some of The Fat Ducks most famous recipes.

Finally, Friday’s (September 19) episode will push the remaining cooks to their culinary limits. There are just four spots available in the final week of MasterChef 2025.

