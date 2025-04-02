Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Married at First Sight Australia has reached friends and family week 👀

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MAFS’ friends and family week continues on E4.

A preview for the latest episode has been released.

But when will it be on?

It is friends and family week on dating show Married at First Sight Australia and you won’t want to miss out. The latest season is currently airing on E4 in the UK.

The date and time for episodes for this week have been confirmed. While a preview for the latest instalment has also been revealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when is MAFS Australia on the TV? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is MAFS Australia on today?

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 couple Awhina Rutene and Adrian Araouzou. Photo by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

The latest episode of the dating show’s friends and family week is due to start at 7.30pm today (April 2). The episode will run until 9pm, including adverts.

Expect the same timing throughout the week, with episodes scheduled on Monday (March 31) to Thursday (April 3).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to watch MAFS Australia?

For UK viewers, MAFS will be broadcast on E4 on week nights - including this evening. It will also be available to watch on catch up via Channel 4, the broadcaster’s on demand streaming service.

What to expect from tonight’s episode?

The latest episode (number 19) will air on E4 this evening. The preview, via Radio Times, reads: “As friends and family week continues, one of the original husbands makes a revelation that shocks his bride.”

What have you made of MAFS Australia’s latest season? Let me know your thoughts by email: [email protected] .