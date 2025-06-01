Love Island will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a special episode 💕

Love Island is celebrating its 10th birthday this year.

ITV is throwing it an anniversary bash for the occasion.

But how can you watch it?

Love Island is about to turn ten and ITV is throwing out all the stops to celebrate the occasion. A one-off special is set to be broadcast this evening - ahead of a brand new series.

All of the former islanders who are returning for the anniversary episode have been confirmed. See which of your favourites are coming back for a trip down memory lane.

A teaser for series 12 of Love Island has been released by ITV. It is set to start in just a matter of days.

What time is Love Island: A Decade of Love?

Maya Jama is hosting Love Island: All Stars | ITV

The one-off anniversary special is set to start at 9pm tonight (June 1). It will be broadcast on ITV2 - the home of the main series and its All Star spin-off.

Love Island: A Decade of Love will run for approximately 90 minutes - including ad-breaks. The special is due to finish at 10.30pm, according to the schedule.

What to expect from Love Island: A Decade of Love?

To celebrate the iconic dating show’s big birthday, ITV2 will be taking a trip down memory lane. Radio Times reports that the special will revisit unforgettable moments from the last 10 years.

Expect to relive some of the most explosive recouplings, shock bombshells and of course the romances that captured the hearts of the nation. It promises to be quite the trip down memory lane.

Who is returning for Love Island: A Decade of Love?

Plenty of old favourites are set to return including Cara De La Hoyde-Massey and Nathan Massey, Millie Court and Liam Reardon, Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan and Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope.

Other returnees include: Hannah Elizabeth, Gabby Allen, Montana Brown, Dani Dyer, Georgia Steel, Curtis Pritchard, Anton Danyluk, Whitney Adebayo, Catherine Agbaje.

Paul Mortimer, ITV's head of reality, told Radio Times : "Love Island has become a true phenomenon over the past decade, delivering must-see TV moments every summer. This special offers viewers a chance to relive some of the show’s most iconic moments with the Islanders who made them so memorable."

When does Love Island series 12 start?

The show is set to return on Monday, June 9 according to TV Zone . The series will run throughout the summer with six episodes a week.

