Live theatre and dance at Vue cinema in Walton-le-Dale

Vue at the Capitol Centre, Walton-le-Dale, has announced a line up of big screen events for May, including children’s favourites, live theatre and live dance.

The National Theatre will be bringing one of its popular live screenings with All My Sons broadcast live from the Old Vic in London on Tuesday, May 14.

Academy Award winner Sally Field and Bill Pullman of Independence Day fame lead the cast in Arthur Miller’s drama, which will be filmed and relayed live to Preston.

Similarly, live dance will be screened throughout the month, with performances from The Royal Ballet, Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake, and the Bolshoi Ballet perform Carmen Suite followed by Petrushka.

Johnny Carr, event cinema manager at Vue UK and Ireland, said: “We have a fantastic range of Big Screen Events this month which sit alongside our regular film offerings.

“We recommend booking tickets as soon as possible so as not to miss out on the opportunity to see one of these fantastic productions in your own local cinema.”

Other highlights during this month include a 30th anniversary screening of Batman, children’s television favourites Paw Patrol, who make a big screen return on May 17, and film Asbury Park: Riot, Redemption, Rock & Roll!

Starring Bruce Springstein, the film is set in 1947. Joe and Kate Keller are a success story, having built a home, raised two sons and established a thriving business. However, all that threatens to shatter when a figure from their past returns.

For more information, visit: www.myvue.com