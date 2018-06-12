LEYLAND FESTIVAL 2018: Everything you need to know - road closures, parade times and what's on

This year's Leyland Festival looks set to be a bumper packed day filled with family entertainment, a fairground, shows, live music and much more.

The event is taking place this Saturday, June 16 with a parade through the town and activities taking place in Worden Park.

Last year, over 13,000 people filled the streets of Leyland and Worden Park and organisers hope that this year's festival will be even bigger and better.

We've compiled a handy list telling you everything you need to know about this year's event.

Tickets

Fast track tickets are available in advance here

Advance online tickets are £2.50. £3 on the gate.

Entry is free for children aged 16 and under.

Closing dates for advance tickets Friday, June 15, 5pm.

Tickets are non refundable.

Parade

The parade starts at midday on Saturday, June 16 on Hough Lane.

This year's theme is World Books and people taking part in the parade are asked to join in dressed as their favourite book characters.

Road closures for the parade

The following road closures will start from 11:15am.

- B5254 Churchill Way from retail park entrance to Hough Lane Roundabout

- Chapel Brow

- Turpin Green Lane Roundabout to King Street

- Hough Lane and Towngate

- St Andrews Way

- Church Road Junction of St Andrews Way West to Junction of Worden Lane

- Worden Lane Junction of church Road to junction of Langdale Road

The closures start at 11:15am the parade starts at 12 noon on Hough Lane. The council has allowed an hour at any given point for the parade to clear and the public notice order gives until 3pm if needed on Worden Lane.

Drivers are asked to plan alternative routes while these closures are in place.

Car Show

The car show is back as part of Leyland Festival, after the success of previous years.

Selected cars will have the opportunity to drive the parade route and then join the static show in Worden Park.

Trophies are available for multiple classes as well as Best of Show.

Paws In The Park

The annual dog show will be welcomed back at this year’s Leyland Festival.

With fantastic agility performances from some cute four legged friends, it’s not to be missed.

Furry friend can be entered into some of the competitions on the day.

Entertainment Stages

A range of acts can be watched on two stages this year at the festival including Millie-Mae hill, Purcell Drama Academy & Aim2b Dance and Petite Acting Academy.

Also performing will be Phil Ireland Singer and Musician.

Food Court

Why not stop for a while and enjoy the huge variety of food at this year’s food court?

Try a delicious meal from one of our international traders whilst relaxing with your friends and family listening to live music.

Market Ale Tavern will be at the festival, where you can try a beer or visit the Worden Park Cafe for a glass of Pimms.

Sports Arena

Leyland Festival wouldn’t be the same without the sports arena. This year it’s back and there are loads of activities which you can take part in.

The interactive arena will have Zorbs, Martial Arts, Dance Displays and more.

Make sure to get there early and get a good spot.

Stalls & Exhibits

Lots of local businesses will be exhibiting at this year’s festival on Worden Park.

Craft & Gift Markets, a Vintage Tea Room & live music will all be there on the day.