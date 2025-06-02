Sam Claflin stars in new Harlan Coben psychological thriller filmed in Liverpool, Lancashire & Manchester

A new psychological thriller by Harlan Coben has been filmed in Liverpool, Manchester and Lancashire.

The limited series, working title Lazarus, is being produced by Manchester-based Quay Street Productions and Amazon MGM Studios in association with Final Twist Productions.

Not to be confused with Apple TV+’s upcoming serial killer series starring Stephen Graham, the new Amazon thriller is described as a “gripping series that captures your attention instantly”, the thriller features huge names such as Sam Claflin and Bill Nighy, with filming taking place around the North West.

Sam Claflin who serves as executive producer, has been cast as Laz, a well-respected forensic psychologist who has spent his whole life running from the pain of his past.

Harlan Coben’s Lazarus plot

Based on an original story idea and written by the New York Times best-selling author Harlan Coben and BAFTA-winning Fool Me Once producer Danny Brocklehurst, Laz returns home following his father's suicide and begins to have disturbing experiences that can't be explained.

He quickly becomes entangled in a series of cold-case murders as he grapples with the mystery of his father's death and his sister's murder 25 years ago.

Harlan Coben said: “Lazarus is a story of loss, redemption — and the eternal bond between a parent and a child, even after death.”

Harlan Coben’s Lazarus cast

  • Sam Claflin
  • Bill Nighy
  • Alexandra Roach
  • Kate Ashfield
  • Roisin Gallagher
  • David Fynn
  • Curtis Tennant
  • Karla Crome

When will Harlan Coben’s Lazarus be released?

According to Amazon, the series is set to stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. It is expected to be released some time in 2025, though an official date has not yet been announced.

Harlan Coben’s Lazarus filming locations

Filming locations spotted so far are as follows:

Take a look at the gallery below to see Lazarus being filmed around the North West last year.

Actor Sam Claflin filming crime drama Lazarus for Amazon Prime in Faulkner Square, Liverpool Georgian Quarter.

1. Harlan Coben's Lazarus filming

Actor Sam Claflin filming crime drama Lazarus for Amazon Prime in Faulkner Square, Liverpool Georgian Quarter. | Ian Fairbrother

Sam Claflin filming Lazarus in Liverpool's Georgian Quarter.

2. Harlan Coben's Lazarus filming

Sam Claflin filming Lazarus in Liverpool's Georgian Quarter. | Ian Fairbrother

Fencing was erected near The Midland hotel in Morecambe for the filming of Prime Video series Lazarus.

3. Harlan Coben's Lazarus filming

Fencing was erected near The Midland hotel in Morecambe for the filming of Prime Video series Lazarus. | Terry Tyson Photo: Terry Tyson

Pink signs were put up at the Winter Gardens car park saying 'Lazu Base, Cars' for the crews in Morecambe for filming.

4. Harlan Coben's Lazarus filming

Pink signs were put up at the Winter Gardens car park saying 'Lazu Base, Cars' for the crews in Morecambe for filming. | Moira MacDiarmid Photo: Moira MacDiarmid

