Knowsley Safari offers free entry for Mother's Day weekend

Knowsley Safari is offering a fun-filled Mother’s Day weekend, with a special offer for parents.

Knowsley Safari is offering a special Mother’s Day weekend this year, with one adult per car going free with a full paying child on Saturday, March 29 and Sunday, March 30.

The popular safari park will also be hosting crafting activities for children, giving them the chance to create Mother’s Day cards out of plantable seed paper, which they can take home to grow their own flowers.

Nicola Watson, Learning and Conservation Manager, said: “We’re conservation champions at the Safari and love to help with biodiversity wherever we can, and we encourage our guests to do the same.

“Over 30 million cards are sent in the UK for Mother’s Day each year and the plantable cards are, not only a fun activity, but also our way of paying what we can back to the planet.”

Visitors can see and learn about many animal species who organically help with biodiversity, including resident Andean Bears, Bahia and Chui, who disperse seeds in their droppings, which can grow into the same species of plant they’ve already eaten, among many other species.

The Learning and Discovery team will also host an interactive touch table during Mother’s Day weekend, which will enable families to learn more about the Andean Bears.

Nicola added: “Spring is a perfect time to visit the safari, as the landscape comes back to life and the animals are enjoying the longer days. You can come and treat mum, with the added reassurance you’re doing your bit to protect the planet.”

Visit here for more information and to book tickets.