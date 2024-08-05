Kendal Calling 2024 has come and gone, with another memorable few days in the fields at Lowther Deer Park.

This summer’s festival saw Paul Heaton and Rianne Downey kick things off on Thursday, before Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds headlined the Friday night. Sugababes, Heather Small, Kate Nash and The Streets played on Saturday, along with many other wonderful artists. Gary Neville accompanied Tim Burgess for a DJ set on Sunday, with The Lottery Winners and Paolo Nutini bringing the weekend to an end on their respective stages.

Andy Smith, Co-Founder of Kendal Calling said: “From Paolo Nutini to Gary Neville, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds to Dick & Dom, packed out fields for Sugababes and The Reytons to the legendary Barrioke, woodlands adventures and swashbuckling parades… even a special visit from the Fury family backstage.

“The history books continue to be written, and 19 years in this could, quite possibly, have been our best one yet! As festival goers set off for another year and we return the fields to the wildlife who call it home, we want to extend an enormous and heartfelt ‘thank you!’ to each and every one who makes Kendal Calling the magical place that it is! The revelry, the community and the unutterable feeling of joy spans every corner of our site and that… is all down to you!”

Kendal Calling will return next year for its 20th birthday, from 31 July - 3 August. Tickets for the 20th adventure will go on sale on Thursday 8 August at 10am, with ticket prices frozen. For now though, here are some of the best photos from this summer’s festival!