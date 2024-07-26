Kate Nash to headline Lancashire’s newest festival, Oak Fest, coming to Accrington this weekend
The countdown is on for Oak Fest, Lancashire’s newest festival, as it gears up to return to Oak Hill Park for its second year this Saturday (July 27).
The mainstage will be headlined by national super star Kate Nash, fresh from a set at Glastonbury, she will be performing classics as well as tracks from her brand new album ‘9 Sad Symphonies’.
The full main stage set times have been released:
● 11:30 AM - 11:50 AM - BB5
● 12:10PM - 12:40PM - BHANGRACISE
● 13:00PM - 13:20PM - TONIA
● 13:50PM - 14:35PM - MR WILSON’S SECOND LINERS
● 15:05PM - 15:45PM - JESSICA WINTER
● 16:15PM - 16:55PM - PIP BLOM
● 15:55PM - 17:35PM - CLINT BOON
● 17:35PM - 18:25PM - UNTOLD ORCHESTRA: PRESENTS ABBA
● 19:10PM - 20:20PM - KATE NASH
● 20:30PM - 21:50PM - BEZ & ROWETTA (DJ SET)
Oak Fest is also committed to supporting grassroots music and has been created to nurture an ecosystem of local talent in the northwest.
The local talent stage, 'The Ossy Fest Introducing Stage' showcases some of the most exciting emerging acts from Accrington and beyond with a mix of energetic folk, indie rock, punk and acoustic artists performing throughout the day.
The line-up this year features The Ruby Tuesdays, Maelor Hughes, Lanterns, The Social, Brother Bastion and Kayleigh Hall.
The stage has been curated by Ossy Fest, a community festival hosted in the neighbouring Oswaldtwistle which supports Lancashire’s burgeoning music scene.
Oak Fest is also proud to have curated one of the strongest female-led lineups in the country with Kate Nash heading up the bill.
The festival features a lineup where 50% of the artists are female-led or solo female artists, which contrasts sharply with the national average of only 17%.
Gates to the festival officially open at 11am and close at 10pm and free shuttle buses are being put on from the Accrington train station to take festival goers directly to the site.
Parking is also available for guests at both the nearby Accrington and Rossendale College, as well as the Accrington Arndale Shopping Centre, just a couple of streets over from the train station.
A host of fantastic, independent street food traders have also been added to the lineup, including: wood fired Neapolitan pizza slingers, Fratellis, authentic gyros, kebab, and mezze maestros, Just Gyros, fish and chips, courtesy of The Dutch Fishmen Chorlton and more.
