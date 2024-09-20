Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Visitors can get up close to incredible models of life size dinosaurs at the Trafford Centre

Life size dinosaurs are roaming Manchester after a world famous exhibition arrived in the city.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Jurassic World Exhibition has opened its doors after a successful run in London and Mancunicans will be able to see all-new dinosaurs and famous features from the film franchise.

Fans visiting the exhibition can walk through the famous Jurassic World gates and spot some of the most beloved dinosaurs from the film including the Tyrannosaurus Rex, velociraptor Blue and full size Brachiosaurus and Ankylosaurus.

The Exhibition features Jurassic World-style scenes including the ferry to Isla Nublar and a walk through that puts visitors up close with dinosaurs from the films.

A highlight of the exhibition is the chance to meet baby dinosaurs, including “Bumpy” from the popular animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous from Universal Pictures, Amblin Entertainment and DreamWorks Animation, currently streaming on Netflix; and Jurassic World: Chaos Theory – a second series following the events of Camp Cretaceous, just launched on Netflix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for the Jurassic World Exhibition are on sale now on Ticketmaster. Tickets are priced at £14 for children and £20 for adults and slots can be booked throughout the day here.

Executive Chairman & Group CEO of NEON, Mr. Ron Tan, said: “We are thrilled to bring Jurassic World: The Exhibition back to the United Kingdom once again after its premiere in London in 2022.

“With the strong support from our partners and fans from around the world, this experience has achieved tremendous success in every city it has travelled to, and this run in Manchester promises to be even more exceptional with the additional showcase of new dinosaurs! Together with our partners, we are confident that our friends in Manchester will be in awe with this amazing experience and we look forward to welcoming our friends in Manchester and beyond to Get Closer to the world of the prehistoric giants.”

Jurassic World: The Exhibition is located at Trafford Centre in the Overflow Car Park (Car Park 7), Manchester, M41 7GF