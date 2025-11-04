First look at John Lewis Christmas advert | John Lewis

The John Lewis Christmas advert is here - take a look! 👀🎅📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The John Lewis Christmas advert is here!

Xmas has come early in 2025!

But what can you expect from the advert?

Santa Claus has come early this year and brought with him a brand new John Lewis Christmas advert. Fans have not had to wait long at all for the festive institution to arrive this time around.

Arriving shortly after the first and only teaser, the highly anticipated seasonal campaign is being unveiled today (November 4). The advert will likely mark the start of Christmas for many people - and they may even be tempted to tuck into a mince pie or two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unlike previous years, John Lewis has gone early and dropped its 2025 offering at the start of November. But what can you expect from it?

First look at John Lewis Christmas advert

First look at John Lewis Christmas advert | John Lewis

Having dropped a brief teaser on Sunday (November 2), the advert will arrive just a couple of days later. It is set to be released today (November 4) on social media and will make its TV debut in due course.

Unsurprisingly, for anyone who watched the clip on social media, a vinyl and record player have a huge role in the advert. It focuses on the relationship between a dad and son.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the commercial, a dad opens a gift from his teenage son which is revealed to be one of his favourite songs from the 1990s. After putting the record on, he takes a trip back through time and it all gets very nostalgic.

It ends with the dad and son sharing a hug and laughing. Queue the tugged heartstrings.

We will embed the full advert once it is live this morning (November 4). Make sure to check back!

What is the song in the John Lewis Christmas advert?

No John Lewis Christmas advert would be complete without a signature track, especially not one so focused on music. Fans had speculated from the very brief snippet released over the weekend that it would be Where Love Lives and they were spot on!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison Limerick’s 1990s club banger has been given a fresh spin by Labrinth. A vinyl with both the original track and Labrinth’s version will be available with all the profits going to John Lewis Partnership’s Building Happier Futures programme.