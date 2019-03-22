Indiana Jones Adventure Con event planned for Preston is cancelled

Have your say

An Adventure Con due to take place in Preston this weekend was cancelled.

In an online statement organisers Wonky Rockets said ticket sales “did not justify going ahead with the event”.

The Adventure Con would have had an Indiana Jones theme and run over March 23 and 24 at the Harris.

Writing online a Wonky Rocket spokesman said: “We are sorry to inform you that Adventure Con in Preston has been cancelled.

“We have had several issues with the venue and quite frankly the ticket sales do not justify going ahead with the event.

“Anyone who did buy tickets will be automatically refunded.

“We are truly sorry about this and I hope this won’t prevent you from attending any of the more established Wonky Rocket events in the future.”

However fans of such conventions should not fear - Wonkey Rocket events has provisional plans for a Comic Con to come to the city on August 31.

Watch this space.