I'm an American visiting Blackpool and I love the Pleasure Beach Resort

American content creator and paranormal enthusiast Kalani Ghost Hunter recently paid his first visit to Blackpool Pleasure Beach, one of the UK’s most iconic amusement parks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Known for his chilling investigations and eerie explorations across haunted locations, Kalani swapped ghostly encounters for thrilling rides and seaside treats on this occasion and he seemed to enjoy every minute of it.

Kalani kicked off his day at the park by trying out the classic Derby Racer, a vintage carousel ride that’s long been a favorite among visitors. The ride’s speed and nostalgic charm made for a unique start to his experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Derby Racer is a huge carousel made up of 56 horses arranged in four rows. As the ride rotates the horses move up and down, simulating an action packed race.

From there, it was only fitting for a ghost hunter to head straight to the Ghost Train, one of the world’s oldest operating ghost themed rides. While Kalani didn’t report any actual paranormal activity on board, the spooky atmosphere was certainly in his wheelhouse.

Next on the agenda was Infusion, the suspended looping coaster that twists and turns over water, offering a visually stunning and adrenaline pumping ride.

Kalani said: “Infusion looks pretty sweet, I can’t wait to try it.” His verdict? A thrilling highlight of the day.

Infusion was opened in 2007 and is a steel inverted roller coaster suspended over water. It is a suspended looping coaster built by Dutch Manufacturer Vekoma. | National World

Amid the excitement, Kalani couldn’t resist the tempting aroma of fresh doughnuts wafting through the park, he said: “The fresh doughnuts smell pretty nice, so I’m going to grab one to share. They’re actually really good and taste fresh.” A quick snack break provided the perfect pause before his final ride of the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To wind down, Kalani chose the whimsical Alice in Wonderland ride. This family friendly attraction, with its colorful scenes and classic characters offered a lighthearted contrast to the thrills and chills of the earlier part of the day.

Although more accustomed to haunted houses and abandoned buildings, Kalani’s first adventure at Blackpool Pleasure Beach proved to be a fun and memorable departure from the paranormal.

Fans are already speculating whether a haunted ride review might be next but for now, it’s clear Kalani enjoyed the classic British seaside amusement park experience.