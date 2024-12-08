I’m a Celebrity winners: all the winners of ITV show since 2002 - and the year they won

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Technology and TV writer

Published 8th Dec 2024, 00:01 BST
Updated 8th Dec 2024, 23:13 BST

This might prove useful at a pub quiz 🥂

I’m a Celebrity has been a fixture on the annual TV schedule for more than two decades. It has become an important milestone in the run-up to Christmas.

First debuting in 2002, the ITV series is now in its 24th series and has just crowned yet another winner. Danny Jones has become the latest king of the jungle, with just three stars left, your mind might be turning back to previous years.

Sam Thompson was the winner last year, however you might have completely forgotten who was the first champion of the beloved show. We’ve rounded up all of the winners throughout the history of I’m a Celebrity.

The very first winner of I’m a Celebrity was the radio DJ. He won the title ahead of Tara Palmer-Tomkinson and Christine Hamilton.

1. Tony Blackburn - 2002

The very first winner of I’m a Celebrity was the radio DJ. He won the title ahead of Tara Palmer-Tomkinson and Christine Hamilton. | Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

It was a king of the jungle again in the second series of I’m a Celebrity. Former England cricketer Phil Tufnell won the show ahead of Josh Fashanu and Linda Barker.

2. Phil Tufnell - 2003

It was a king of the jungle again in the second series of I’m a Celebrity. Former England cricketer Phil Tufnell won the show ahead of Josh Fashanu and Linda Barker. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The first of two series to take place in 2004 saw the very first queen of the jungle crowned. The Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona won ahead of Jennie Bond and Peter Andre.

3. Kerry Katona - 2004

The first of two series to take place in 2004 saw the very first queen of the jungle crowned. The Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona won ahead of Jennie Bond and Peter Andre. | Antony Thompson for The Hygrove via Getty Images Photo: Antony Thompson for The Hygrove via Getty Images

I’m a Celeb returned in late 2004 for the second series of the year. Joe Pasquale was crowned king of the jungle ahead of Paul Burrell and Fran Cosgrove.

4. Joe Pasquale - 2004

I’m a Celeb returned in late 2004 for the second series of the year. Joe Pasquale was crowned king of the jungle ahead of Paul Burrell and Fran Cosgrove. | Toby Canham/Getty Images Photo: Toby Canham/Getty Images

