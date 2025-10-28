1 . Conor Benn

Professional boxer Conor could be following in his father’s footsteps again. Having taken to the ring like his famous dad, he could be set to head into the Jungle. Nigel Benn was in the very first season back in 2002. The Metro reports he is said to be in talks to join the show, but he does have the matter of a rematch against Chris Eubank Jr on November 15 first… | James Fearn/Getty Images Photo: James Fearn/Getty Images