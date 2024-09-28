I think next year's Lytham Festival will be worth it for Simple Minds alone!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With the headliners recently announced for next year’s Lytham Festival, music fans from across the North West have been getting excited for the much-anticipated event.

From multi-award-winning global pop stars to legendary rock icons, the first headliners announced by Lytham Festival have certainly got fans in Lancashire excited, with the county’s biggest live music festival gearing up for another five incredible nights in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The likes of Alanis Morissette, Justin Timberlake, Simple Minds and Texas will all take to the main stage at the TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival 2025, with details of the two remaining headliners and special guests set to be revealed soon ahead of the event, which takes place from Wednesday July 2 to Sunday July 6.

Neil Cross

Sharing their thoughts on the announcements, fans were almost universal in their excitement. “Simple Minds will be worth it alone,” said Brian Yeo, while Helen Pettigrew simply said: “Simple Minds!”

Jessica Storton added: “Is this an excuse to pop back home?” while Claire L Louise said: “We are going!” Gemma Lofthouse was certainly up for it, saying: “Great line up for next year,” with Sara Barlow saying “We need to go!” and Jody Emma adding: “We gotta see Alannis!”

Many people are already casting their minds ahead to a weekend of music and fun, Bobbie-Jade Taylor wrote: “It would be such a good weekend,” while Nige Stephenson said: “Better lineup than Glastonbury.” Doug Daniel simply said: “My 5 day pass is bought.”

Individual tickets for Friday to Sunday go on sale at 8am Friday from lythamfestival.com Five-day passes are on sale now.