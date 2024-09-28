I think next year's Lytham Festival will be worth it for Simple Minds alone!
From multi-award-winning global pop stars to legendary rock icons, the first headliners announced by Lytham Festival have certainly got fans in Lancashire excited, with the county’s biggest live music festival gearing up for another five incredible nights in 2025.
The likes of Alanis Morissette, Justin Timberlake, Simple Minds and Texas will all take to the main stage at the TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival 2025, with details of the two remaining headliners and special guests set to be revealed soon ahead of the event, which takes place from Wednesday July 2 to Sunday July 6.
Sharing their thoughts on the announcements, fans were almost universal in their excitement. “Simple Minds will be worth it alone,” said Brian Yeo, while Helen Pettigrew simply said: “Simple Minds!”
Jessica Storton added: “Is this an excuse to pop back home?” while Claire L Louise said: “We are going!” Gemma Lofthouse was certainly up for it, saying: “Great line up for next year,” with Sara Barlow saying “We need to go!” and Jody Emma adding: “We gotta see Alannis!”
Many people are already casting their minds ahead to a weekend of music and fun, Bobbie-Jade Taylor wrote: “It would be such a good weekend,” while Nige Stephenson said: “Better lineup than Glastonbury.” Doug Daniel simply said: “My 5 day pass is bought.”
Individual tickets for Friday to Sunday go on sale at 8am Friday from lythamfestival.com Five-day passes are on sale now.
