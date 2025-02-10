Super Bowl advert costs have been revealed for 2025 👀

Super Bowl advert spots are among some of the most coveted.

30 second slots cost millions of dollars apiece.

Movie trailers and star-studded campaigns feature during the game.

The Super Bowl is famous for two things - the halftime show and the adverts. Okay, and the actual football on the field as well.

From star-studded special campaigns, featuring the best and brightest of Hollywood, to trailers for the biggest films of the year. They often manage to stand out even among the heights of the big game itself.

But with so many people watching, they also come at an incredibly high cost. The price for 2025 has been revealed and it's eye-watering.

How much do Super Bowl ads cost in 2025?

Before I reveal the number to you, how about you have a go at guessing the price. Three, two, one… take a guess.

If you didn’t guess between $7.5m and $8m (£6m - £6.45m), then you got it wrong. Yes you read that correct, Fox has managed to sell 30 second spots for those prices this year.

Deadline reports that they have sold at least 10 adverts for the $8m mark. During an earnings call in January, CEO Lachlan Murdoch declared Super Bowl inventory sold out “at record pricing.”

How do the prices compare to last year?

The cost of a Super Bowl ad spot has - like many other things - gone up over the last 12 months. Rewind to 2024 and the cost of a 30-second advert was around $7m - nearly a million less than some of the spots sold this year.

And if you go back a decade ago, the prices have almost doubled. It cost around $4.5m (£3.6m) in 2015, which seems positively cost effective compared to the current prices.

What is the best Super Bowl advert you have ever seen? Let me know: [email protected].