House music legend will fly in from New York City to perform at biggest ever Prestfest this summer

A house music legend will fly in from New York City to perform at the annual PrestFest this summer.



Prestfest, the city’s annual headline celebration music and culture, returns to the Flag Market on Saturday, June 6.

Organisers said this year's PrestFest will be the biggest yet

In celebration of its fifth anniversary, for the first time, Prestfest is extending to run throughout the day and into the night.

The first act confirmed to perform is house music legend Todd Terry, who will fly in from New York City especially for the event.

Terry is a Godfather of house-music having DJ’d across the world for decades, producing for some of the biggest names in music.

Terry’s most notable UK releases came in the 90’s and earned him number one spots across the globe.

His remixing and production skills have been called upon by the likes of Michael Jackson, Annie Lennox, George Michael, Everything But The Girl and Jamiroquai.

Terry continues to be in demand at events and festivals across the world and has confirmed he will be flying in from the Big Apple for the summer spectacle.

Organisers have promised to release the full line-up over the coming weeks.

This year's PrestFest will be the biggest yet, with the introduction of a free and family-friendly daytime element, running from 12pm to 5pm.

Flag Market will be transformed in to an outdoor arena forperformances from "some of the worlds biggest names in music", said PrestFest organisers

At 6pm, the Flag Market will then be transformed in to an outdoor arena in preparation for performances from "some of the world’s biggest names in music", said organisers.

This part of the event will be for those aged 18+ and is a paid-for ticket only event.

Early bird tickets for the evening part of Prestfest are available now at Prestfest2020.co.uk – with organisers promising more big names to be announced soon.

But the free daytime element of Prestfest also promises a packed afternoon of entertainment for all the family, with no tickets required.

Mark Whittle from BID said: "Prestfest has grown in popularity over recent years - at the request of city centre businesses we’ve extended this fifth anniversary event to ensure all members of the family can get involved.

"Whilst the evening event will follow the format of previous years, the daytime event, which is free for all, will be a welcome addition."

Andrew Stringer, chair of the city’s Retail Forum added: "As retailers we are proud to be part of the fifth anniversary of Prestfest, the city’s headline summer event, which has grown over recent years to become a fantastic feature packed event in Preston’s calendar.

"The quality of entertainment on offer will attract families and visitors of all ages from across the region and the feedback and support for the event has been staggering.

"We look forward to welcoming event-goers into this years event."

Stacey Penney, chair of the city’s Night Time Economy Group, is urging local businesses to think about how they can engage with the event and share in promoting it to people far and wide.

She said: "The buzz around the city centre was huge when the event took place in 2019, we want to repeat that for 2020’s event.

"Prestfest is a huge deal for the city, it’s a celebration we can all get involved with and benefit from – I’m urging local businesses to think about how they can engage with the event and share in promoting it to people far and wide.

"We want to see as many people as possible enjoying this revered event that adds to the city’s vibrancy and supporting the city’s shops, bars, clubs, hotels and restaurants before and after the gig."