Hot new talent show in Lancaster

Five of the nation's best new theatre talents are showcasing their talents at a special show in Lancaster.

The performers have been chosen by a panel made up of Lancaster Arts, Making Room and Manchester’s hÅb.

The group will be the second to join the talent nurturing scheme, with previous participants having undertaken national tours and performed to sell out audiences at the Edinburgh Fringe.

The selected artists are vocalist and songwriter Avital Raz; stand-up comedian Amy Vreeke; cabaret performer Ashleigh Owen; storyteller Josh Gardner and Lancaster University alumna and writer/performer Emma Geraghty.

The Foot In The Door showcase takes place on Thursday, February 15 at the Nuffield Theatre, Lancaster.

Details: 01524 594151