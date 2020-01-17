Gregory Porter tour 2020: tickets, date and venues for his Manchester show

Grammy-Award winning jazz artist Gregory Porter is back, with a new single and the announcement of a new album exciting fans.

Porter made his eagerly-awaited return to the studio with the uplifting new single ‘Revival’, which was debuted to the world on 16 January.

(Photo: Getty Images)

Accompanying the new track was the reveal that Porter's sixth studio album is on the way; 'All Rise' will release on 17 April.

Following on from his 2017 record ‘Nat King Cole & Me’ album - which charted at number three - the forthcoming record marks Porter's return to original songwriting, and his trademark heart-on-sleeve lyrics set to a stirring mix of jazz, soul, blues, and gospel.

In September, Porter announced a 13-date UK tour for 2020, including a night at Manchester Arena on 9 May.

2020 also sees the singer take the position of ‘Guest Curator’ at the Cheltenham Jazz Festival, at which he performs on 5 May.

(Photo: Getty Images)

The full list of Porter's tour dates are as follows:

5 May - Cheltenham, Jazz Festival

9 May - Manchester Arena

10 May - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

11 May - Leeds, First Direct Arena

13 May - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

14 May - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

16 May - Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

17 May - Hull, Bonus Arena

19/20/22/23 May - London, Royal Albert Hall

25 May - Bournemouth, International Centre

26 May - Brighton Centre

How and when can I get tickets?

Tickets for the tour went on sale from 9am on Friday 6 September 2019.

They are available to buy from ticketline.co.uk and by calling the 24 hour ticket hotline at 0844 888 9991. You will also be able to buy tickets directly from venues.

Tickets for London gigs will cost between £45 - £75, with box seats at £90, while ticket prices elsewhere will cost between £42.50 - £60.

Why does Gregory Porter wear a hat?

While the root of Porter's success lies in his sumptuous baritone, Porter has also become instantly recognisable due to his trademark headgear, a combination of cap and balaclava. Here's what he has said about it.

His trademark headgear has been a fascination for his fans as far back as an interview with Jazz Weekly interview in 2012.

He told the publication: "I’ve had some surgery on my skin, so this has been my look for a little while and will continue to be for awhile longer. People recognise me by it now. It is what it is."

Three years later, the singer told the BBC that he wanted "to make it less about image and less about my hat and more about my heart and my sound".

However, he also revealed that he buys his own hats, has plenty of them to choose from and reassured fans that it doesn't get itchy or hot.

In an interview with the Telegraph in 2016 he divulged that he received his facial scars when he was "seven or eight", but declined to go into the specifics of how they were sustained.

Although Porter admitted to on-stage moments of insecurity, he also said that he doesn't feel inhibited by his appearance.