Fun Palaces weekend celebrating community life at Lostock Hall Library

Lostock Hall people will celebrate their community during a Fun Palaces weekend.

An array of fun free activities for all ages will take place in Lostock Hall Library from Saturday to Sunday, October 5th - 6th.

It is part of a national festival of art and science that allows people to share their skills in hands-on activities like music, arts, crafts and science workshops.

County Coun. Peter Buckley, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: "Fun Palaces is a really engaging event that gives people the opportunity to enjoy and get involved in arts and science. It has really grown in popularity in Lancashire. When we held this event for the first time in 2013 we had one venue taking part; this year we have 25.

"The annual weekend of events is created by, for and with local people, bringing together arts and sciences. Across the county people will be meeting to make and share art, science, learning, technology, digital activities, culture, heritage and games."

This year events will include a sports taster, Egyptology, boccia and a ukulele performance. Boccia is a Paralympic sport with no Olympic equivalent and is similar to bowls. It is a target ball sport that tests both muscle control and accuracy.

The event was first started by theatre director Joan Littlewood more than 50 years ago at the Theatre Royal Stratford in the East End of London, where she brought artists and scientists together to show how everyone can get involved in different aspects of popular culture.

For more information call 0300 123 6703, pop in to Lostock Hall Library or visit http://funpalaces.co.uk