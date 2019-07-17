From Alice Cooper to Little Mix - these are the 2019 Manchester Arena gigs you can still get tickets for

Manchester Arena is one of the go-to venues for music stars and legends from across the globe.

Already this year, the venue has played host to stadium filling acts such as pop legends Westlife and rock royalty KISS. Here are the other big name musicians who are still yet to play the Manchester Arena in 2019:

Alice Cooper is bringing his 'Ol' Black Eyes Is Back tour to the Manchester Arena on October 4, 2019. Ticket prices start at 46 pounds each.

Mayers 2019 UK tour comes to Manchester on October 18, 2019. Ticket are still available from 49 pounds each

The iconic boyband embarked on the sold-out arena tour earlier this year. The Final Five brings to an end a career filled with so much music and happiness. Tickets for the October 19, 2019 are available from 52 pounds

Pop legend Cher is bringing her 'Here We Go Again' Tour to Manchester on October 24, 2019. Tickets start from 136 pounds each.

World renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli will be performing at the Manchester Arena on Sunday October 27, 2019. Ticket are available from 57 pounds each.

Vocal powerhouse Christina Aguilera will be performing her back catalogue of hits in Manchester on November 12, 2019. Ticket are available from 57 pounds each.

The shows on November 14, 15 and 16 will see Little Mix perform songs from their brand new album LM5, alongside their greatest hits. Tickets are available from 51 pounds each.

Liam Gallagher is coming home to Manchester as part of a new tour ahead of the release of his new album 'Why Me? on November 20, 2019. Tickets are available from 57 pounds each.

The legendary dance music duo are set to play Manchester Arena on November 22, 2019. Tickets are available from 34 pounds each.