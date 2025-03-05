Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 7: when is the release date on Netflix? Explained
- Netflix’s hit sports series Formula 1: Drive to Survive will soon return.
- It arrives as the F1 world gears up for the 2025 season to start.
- But when can you watch the new episodes?
Rev up your engine because the chequered flag is about to be waves. Netflix’s hit documentary series Formula 1: Drive to Survive is about to return to the track.
Arriving just in time for the start of the 2025 season, the latest batch of episodes will be racing onto the streaming service in just a matter of days. It will feature footage from the previous year’s dramatic competition.
Netflix has confirmed when the new series will arrive. Here’s all you need to know:
When does Formula 1: Drive to Survive series 7 release?
For the seventh year in a row, a brand new batch of episodes of the hit Netflix documentary series will be arriving on the streaming service. All 10 episodes of series seven will drop on Friday March 7.
It is not split up into multiple parts like other Netflix releases, so you don’t have to worry about being left on a cliff-hanger.
What time will Formula 1: Drive to Survive episodes release?
Netflix is very regular when it comes to the time it drops brand new shows or films. For British viewers the seventh series of Formula 1: Drive to Survive will arrive at 8am on Friday.
The full series will be available to watch from that time. It will arrive just in time for a weekend binge watch.
How many episodes are in Formula 1: Drive to Survive s7?
Netflix has confirmed that its F1 show will once again have 10 episodes in its latest series. It takes the show’s total to 70 across its seven seasons so far.
