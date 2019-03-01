Watch the moment zombies take over Preston's St George's Centre

Preston-based actor, write and producer Mark Strange was in town to sign DVD and Blu-Rays of his latest film Recon-1 - a creepy zombie film partially filmed in Preston and Leyland. And to help him with the signing, he brought along some undead companions.

Mark Strange, who grew up in Leyland and lives in Preston, both wrote and produced the film, as well as starring in it

The film tells the tale of a crack team of soldiers, who must battle through a zombie-filled Britain in a race against time to find a cure. Pictured is director Chee Keong Cheung

Mark was in the HMV store in Preston's St George's centre yesterday, while his creepy companions startled passing shoppers

The film was released in cinemas in September and is now available on DVD and Blu-Ray

