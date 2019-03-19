Toy Story 4: We get a glimpse of Keanu Reeves' new character in brand new trailer

The first full-length trailer for Toy Story 4 has been released, showing a brief glimpse at a new character voiced by Keanu Reeves.

The Disney and Pixar film will see Reeves voice a Canadian character called Duke Caboom, a stunt cyclist action figure, alongside returning stars including Tom Hanks as Woody and Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear.

The trailer sees Woody being enticed by the idea of a new life away from his owner Bonnie after going on a mission to bring back her homemade toy Forky, created from a spork, who is reluctant to be a child's plaything.