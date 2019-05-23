Feel this pulsating, infectious African sound in Preston

Have your say

Dancing feet ... from the audience are promised when a West African fusion of musicians bring their unique sound and brand of Afrobeat music to Preston’s night scene this weekend.

Be ready to move to the music as the quartet from Sierra Leone, Ivory Coast, Cameroon and Ghana bring Preston’s Continental to vibrant life, for the latest edition of the venue’s semi-regular ‘World Music Club’.

Alafia Band is led by Sam Maitland, aka ‘Papa Sam Alafia’, a singer and songwriter, percussionist and West African Drum facilitator from Freetown, Sierra Leone.

He moved to the UK in the late eighties and was immediately snapped up by Rebel Records, an independent Sussex based record company.

In 2011, Sam became interested in performing Palm Wine Music, a West African musical genre, that became popular in the fifties and sixties through Ebenezer Calendar and His Maringar Band.

He began to play this music all around the UK.

This band has been in operation since the early nineties, and sees the talented Sam joined by Victor Mensah (aka ‘Vico’, also of Afro-Rock band Osibisa) on keyboards and bass.

Sam Djengue joins on what he calls “Jungle Shuga bass”, and Okofi Adu (of Boombaya and Hi-Life International) on the drums.

Their music is a direct mix of traditional skills and sounds, fused with contemporary styles.

Together this produces a unique style which incorporates a touch of jazz and reggae with the dominating African guitar, and live percussion on djembe and congas.

Alafia Band performs at The Continental from 8pm tomorrow evening, May 25.

Tickets are £12 or £10 concessions.

They are available online from See Tickets, WeGotTickets, Skiddle, or in person from The Continental (01772 499 425) and Action Records (01772 884 772).

Keep an eye on The Continental’s busy upcoming music programme by logging on to http://newcontinental.net/whats-on/music website.