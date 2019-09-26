Preston BID reveal Christmas Light Switch On date 2019

Have your say

There's exactly 90 days until Father Christmas makes his annual stop off and Preston BID have revealed the city will be sparkling once again ahead of his arrival with the Christmas Light's Switch On scheduled for November 23.

Bosses are calling on residents to save the date Saturday November 23 for the big event that takes place annually on Preston's Flag Market.

The switch-on guest is yet to be announced but the full line-up of entertainment is expected in the next few weeks.

The free concert and lights switch-on will kick off from 5.30pm.

The annual event is hosted by Preston Business Improvement District and Smooth Radio North West.