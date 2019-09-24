Lights up for Garstang Musical Production's Revuesical

You've seen the musical ...but how about Revuesical?

The new title describes Garstang Musical Production's new show 'Revuesical - A Tribute to Musical Theatre'

It is curtain up time this Friday and Saturday, September 27 and 28 at 7.30pm with tickets costing £14 or £12. Tickets for a Sunday matinee performance on September 29 at 2pm, which includes afternoon tea, cost £22 or £20.

The Kirkland and Catterall Memorial Hall at Churchtown, near Garstang, is the venue for the show. Tickets are available from Love Homes, High Street, Garstang or from Eventbrite by searching for Revuesical.