Cover band Bang2Rightz to rock Bamber Bridge

A Bamber Bridge couple are celebrating rock music by bringing their covers band to their hometown.

Nige and Jill Bethwaite will put the genre in the spotlight when they perform an array of classics with their band Bang2Rightz at Bamber Bridge Football Club on Saturday, October 26. The gig kicks off at 8-30pm.

The couple say there is a hunger for the genre in the town but no fixed venue for it to call home.

Guitarist Nige said: "It would be brilliant if we could have somewhere here. There aren't even many places for it in Preston."

Bang2Rightz is a five-piece cover band playing tracks from the likes of Black Sabbath and AC/DC to Journey and Europe.

"We've always pushed for light and shade," Nige added.

"One minute we're performing a heavy song and then we're playing a laid-back track like Comfortably Numb by Pink Floyd. I like that about the band - we have a wide range of styles and sounds.

Bassist Jill said: "We played at the Dog and Partridge last Saturday; it's a biker pub and it was absolutely rammed. It would be ace to have a similar place dedicated to rock in Bamber Bridge as we know a lot of people who'd be into it."

The band, which is in its first year, normally gigs in Manchester where there is a thriving rock scene.

Nige added: "We travelled more than 100 miles recently for a gig so it'd be brilliant if we could do a proper rock night once a month in Bamber Bridge. There's definitely a following in the area but we need to get the word out as many venues are closing."

Many of them have been replaced by eateries or knocked down to make way for housing, Jill added.

But for the couple, nothing could replace the magic of rock music.

"I love the feel and emotion of it," Nige said.

"It gets in your soul."