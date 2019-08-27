Comedian Jack Whitehall announces Blackpool warm-up date

The Winter Gardens has snapped up another top comedian.

Funnyman, actor and writer Jack Whitehall has added additional warm up dates to his forthcoming UK and Ireland tour, Stood Up, with a date at Blackpool’s Opera House on Wednesday November 6.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday at 10am.

Jack Whitehall, 31, said: “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be going back out on the road. There’s no feeling like standing up on stage in front of an arena full of strangers, and still being able to hear your dad heckle you.”

A spokesman for Whitehall said: “Following two complete sell out arena tours, Jack Whitehall Gets Around in 2014 and Jack Whitehall: At Large in 2017, which premiered on Netflix, Jack Whitehall: Stood Up will be Jack’s biggest-ever live tour and promises to be the most hilarious yet from one of comedy’s most electric talents.”

The warm up dates also include Cambridge, Llandudno, Swindon, Woking, Plymouth, Leicester, Cheltenham and Oxford.

Widely celebrated for his hit show Travels With My Father (which returns to Netflix for a new series in September), Jack has most recently been seen in Lasse Hallstrom’s The Nutcracker And The Four Realms opposite Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren, and Morgan Freeman and in Series 2 of Sky series Bounty Hunters, as well as Good Omens (Amazon) opposite Jon Hamm and Michael Sheen.

He is also set to star in Disney’s upcoming movie Jungle Cruise opposite Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, which will be released in 2020.

His television credits include: Decline & Fall (BBC), Fresh Meat (Channel 4), and Bad Education (BBC), Backchat, A League Of Their Own (which received a BAFTA Award in 2014 for ‘Best Comedy Entertainment Program’ and was nominated in the same category in 2013), Stand Up For The Week, and Live At The Apollo.

An established presenter, Jack has hosted a number of prestigious award ceremonies and television series, becoming the youngest ever host of the Royal Variety Performance in 2015.

n Go to www.ticketmaster.co.uk/jack-whitehall and www.jackwhitehall.com for tickets.