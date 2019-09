Our story about its £800 million of potential value go us all nostaligic. Have a look at Camelot when it was at the height of its powers.

Camelot Theme Park: Camelot Theme Park: Trainee music teachers Catherine Le Page, Sharon Fisher and Sarah Lacey search for a realistic scream for arts week jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Camelot Theme Park: TV's Jeremy Beadle at the park jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Camelot Theme Park jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Camelot Theme Park: Princess for a day Jenny Grimshaw jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more