Blackburn Business Improvement District (BID) has revealed the details of this year’s egg-cellent Easter event, The Easter Escapade!

The escape-room style puzzle trail has been uniquely created for Blackburn, and will see 10 Easter themed puzzles located around the town centre for families and teams of all ages to find and solve.

Between Thursday 28 March and Saturday 13 April 2024, visitors are invited to help the Easter Bunny in a top-secret mission involving the Most Special Easter Egg that has ever been created, by completing the free Easter Escapade trail.

The Easter Escapade trail maps are available at the Ask Me Point in The Mall, which lists the 10 venues where you can find the fun puzzles.

They include The Mall Blackburn, The Works, Rhode Island Coffee, The Bat Cave, Blackburn Central Library, Mortimers Estate Agents, Grays Schoolwear, Geek Retreat, Checks & Greys and The Firepit.

Completed trail leaflets can be entered into a free prize draw with a chance of winning £100 in high street vouchers!

Please note, some of the venues are not open during Bank Holidays – including Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

Catherine Price, Blackburn BID Manager, said: “Following the success of last summer’s The Escapade: Professor Lucardo’s Magical Adventure, we have again worked with the award-winning Lucardo Escape Rooms to create a new and exciting Easter trail to keep families entertained during the holidays.

“We were delighted that over 3,500 families and teams took part in the last Escapade event and we got lots of requests to do it again.

“Blackburn BID events like this trail not only offer a free, fun activity for families and visitors to enjoy, they bring additional footfall into the town centre to support our brilliant businesses.

“We look forward to welcoming people from across the region to Blackburn town centre to take part in The Easter Escapade trail. Good luck!”

Leaflets will be available from the Ask Me Point at The Mall Blackburn from Thursday 28 March.