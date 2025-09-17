EA FC 26 is about to release and some players can access it early ⚽🎮

EA FC 26 will be released this month.

It is set to come out on consoles and PC.

But what time can you play the latest football game?

Eager players will soon get access to EA FC 26. The latest entry in the long-running football game franchise is preparing to launch - for those willing to pay extra.

The series, formerly known as FIFA, will go into early access this week with general release following on September 26. For those who have already pre-ordered the premium version of the game, it will soon be available to play.

But when exactly can you fire up EA FC 26? Here’s all you need to know:

What time does EA FC 26 early access start

Allianz Arena in EA FC 26 | EA Sports

For those who have pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition of the game, they will be able to play the game seven days early. Plenty of time to get your Ultimate Team up and firing before everyone else can crack on.

If you do have early access to the game, it will be available from midnight local time - wherever you are in the world - on Friday (September 19) on consoles.

If you have pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition version on PC, they will be able to play it from midnight BST on September 19. EA Play members can access a 10-hour early access trial, while EA Play Pro members on PC get unlimited access from 1pm British time on September 18.

How to get early access to EA FC 26?

It has become an annual tradition that gamers who are willing to pay a little bit extra, they can get early access to EA Sports’ flagship football game. The same is the case for this year’s edition.

EA FC 26 will launch a week early on September 19 for those who have bought the Ultimate Edition of the game. The deluxe version also comes with other bonuses including up to 6000 FC Points over 2 months (up to 4500 FC Points over 2 months for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2), Season 1 of the Premium Pass, and more.

Ultimate Edition costs £99.99 on the Xbox and PlayStation store, however there is 10% discount with EA Play.

When is EA FC 26 out for everyone else?

Worldwide Launch: Standard Edition opens at midnight local time on September 26 on Console and September 25, 1 PM BST on PC.

When is the web and companion app out?

The EA FC web app launches today (September 17). Companion App refresh goes live on September 18.

