Blackpool star Alfie Boe has teamed up with streaming service Disney+ to prove to audiences that Die Hard is indeed a Christmas film!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This festive season, Disney+ beleives it has settled the "Die Hard" Christmas movie question: Is “Die Hard” a Christmas movie?

How are they proving it is a Christmas film?

With new YouGov research revealing that the nation remains divided over this high-stakes Christmas question, Disney + say the time is right to settle the debate with a choral call to arms set to take people on a journey through all the reasons why Die Hard is a Christmas film.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Disney + has released a new, fun, inspired take on Beethoven’s 'Ode to Joy,' – featured in the film’s original soundtrack – which stars renowned Fleetwood tenor Alfie Boe and the Kingdom Choir, who were invited to perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

This new rendition not only celebrates "Die Hard" as a Christmas must-watch but also delves into why it consistently sparks debate year after year.

What does Alfie think?

Alfie said: “For me, “Die Hard” is one of those movies I can watch over and over again; it’s timeless and definitely a Christmas classic. Everyone has their own view, I am sure, but for me, it has all the ingredients that make up a festive film, from the setting to the soundtrack. We thought this would be a fun way to get people into the Christmas spirit and acknowledge one of the most enduring Christmas debates once and for all. Is “Die Hard” a Christmas movie? This song says it all. Everybody had a lot of fun making the track and I think that comes across, so I hope it brings a smile to anyone watching too!”

Alfie Boe believes Die Hard is a Christmas film and has teamed up with Disney + to prove it. Credit: Doug Peters/PA Wire

What do the public think?

For those who firmly believe Die Hard is Christmas film, 76 percent argue that it is because it takes place on Christmas Eve, with 62 percent pointing to the fact that it's set at a Christmas Eve party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While 35 percent of Brits think the action classic should be considered a Christmas movie watching tradition, 33 percent disagree and another 31 percent have even argued about 'Die Hard’s' credentials as a Christmas movie with friends, family, or colleagues.

Alfie and the Kingdom Choir. Credit: Doug Peters/PA Wire

The full lyrics

This fun interpretation of 'Ode to Joy' comes with lyrics that affirm that ‘Die Hard’ is a Christmas movie:

Die Hard is a Christmas movie

A fact that no one can deny

If you still doubt its festive cred

Then here’s some Yuletide reasons why

It’s set at a Christmas Party

Taking place on Christmas Eve

The most festive time of year

All non-believers must agree

John McClane’s wished Merry Christmas

When he lands at LAX

Sleigh bells ring at 1 minute 50

Festive so far? Yes, you bet

Then there’s John’s wife, her name’s Holly

How many more clues? Is this enough?

The only thing missing is a Christmas turkey

But Hans Gruber does get stuffed

12 villains crash the party

12 days of Christmas. Coincidental? We think not

Eighteen mentions of the word “Christmas”

Quite the merry melting pot

Is Die Hard A Christmas movie?

We’ve proved that beyond a doubt

So John McClane’s a festive hero…

“Yippee-Ki-Yay Hans, over and out”