Disney+ and Alfie Boe present 'Ode to Die Hard': what is it and why?
This festive season, Disney+ beleives it has settled the "Die Hard" Christmas movie question: Is “Die Hard” a Christmas movie?
How are they proving it is a Christmas film?
With new YouGov research revealing that the nation remains divided over this high-stakes Christmas question, Disney + say the time is right to settle the debate with a choral call to arms set to take people on a journey through all the reasons why Die Hard is a Christmas film.
Disney + has released a new, fun, inspired take on Beethoven’s 'Ode to Joy,' – featured in the film’s original soundtrack – which stars renowned Fleetwood tenor Alfie Boe and the Kingdom Choir, who were invited to perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.
This new rendition not only celebrates "Die Hard" as a Christmas must-watch but also delves into why it consistently sparks debate year after year.
What does Alfie think?
Alfie said: “For me, “Die Hard” is one of those movies I can watch over and over again; it’s timeless and definitely a Christmas classic. Everyone has their own view, I am sure, but for me, it has all the ingredients that make up a festive film, from the setting to the soundtrack. We thought this would be a fun way to get people into the Christmas spirit and acknowledge one of the most enduring Christmas debates once and for all. Is “Die Hard” a Christmas movie? This song says it all. Everybody had a lot of fun making the track and I think that comes across, so I hope it brings a smile to anyone watching too!”
What do the public think?
For those who firmly believe Die Hard is Christmas film, 76 percent argue that it is because it takes place on Christmas Eve, with 62 percent pointing to the fact that it's set at a Christmas Eve party.
While 35 percent of Brits think the action classic should be considered a Christmas movie watching tradition, 33 percent disagree and another 31 percent have even argued about 'Die Hard’s' credentials as a Christmas movie with friends, family, or colleagues.
The full lyrics
This fun interpretation of 'Ode to Joy' comes with lyrics that affirm that ‘Die Hard’ is a Christmas movie:
Die Hard is a Christmas movie
A fact that no one can deny
If you still doubt its festive cred
Then here’s some Yuletide reasons why
It’s set at a Christmas Party
Taking place on Christmas Eve
The most festive time of year
All non-believers must agree
John McClane’s wished Merry Christmas
When he lands at LAX
Sleigh bells ring at 1 minute 50
Festive so far? Yes, you bet
Then there’s John’s wife, her name’s Holly
How many more clues? Is this enough?
The only thing missing is a Christmas turkey
But Hans Gruber does get stuffed
12 villains crash the party
12 days of Christmas. Coincidental? We think not
Eighteen mentions of the word “Christmas”
Quite the merry melting pot
Is Die Hard A Christmas movie?
We’ve proved that beyond a doubt
So John McClane’s a festive hero…
“Yippee-Ki-Yay Hans, over and out”
