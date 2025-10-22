This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

There’s more chances for UK fans to watch The Boy Who Played The Harp in 2026.

Dave has announced three extra tour dates for the UK leg of his The Boy Who Played The Harp European tour.

The rapper has added dates in London and Manchester due to popular demand.

Pre-sales are still taking place ahead of general tickets going on sale on October 23.

There is a real buzz about the upcoming Dave tour in 2026, with overwhelming demand for his previously announced shows when his The Boy Who Played The Harp European tour was first announced.

So much has been the demand that the rapper has now added three extra UK tour dates when he hits the road in March 2026.

Dave has announced three extra UK tour dates as part of his The Boy Who Played Harp European tour in 2026. | AFP via Getty Images

With pre-sales still taking place ahead of this Thursday’s general ticket sales, it comes as a welcome relief that the rapper will now be adding two extra dates at London’s The O2; meanwhile, those in Manchester will now get a second chance to see him perform as he is set to close out those UK tour dates with another date at the Co-op Live.

The tour follows the release of ‘The Boy Who Played the Harp, Dave’s first new project since 2023, which saw his self-produced Central Cee collaboration ‘Sprinter’ break the record for the longest-running #1 rap record in UK chart history (10 weeks), succeeding his 2022 single ‘Starlight’, which set the record for the longest-running No.1 solo UK track.

That track marked the first UK No.1 by a sole writer and producer in eight years. ‘Sprinter’ also achieved mainland success, taking the top #3 spot in Denmark, Sweden, Holland and Norway, while his collab with Tiakola, ‘Meridian,’ achieved #1 in France in the same year.

Where is Dave touring in the United Kingdom in 2026?

You can see Dave perform at the following venues throughout his UK tour, with new additions in bold.

March 4: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

March 6: The O2, London

March 7: The O2, London

March 10: The O2, London

March 11: The O2, London

March 13: Utilita Arena, Birmingham

March 16: Co-op Live, Manchester

March 17: Co-op Live, Manchester

Where can I get tickets to see Dave on his 2026 UK tour?

Pre-sale tickets

Album pre-sales are currently underway for those who pre-ordered the new album, with Live Nation and Spotify pre-sales currently scheduled to take place today (October 22) from 9am BST and 12pm BST, respectively.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales will then take place through outlets such as Ticketmaster and AXS from 9am BST on October 23.

