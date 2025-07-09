Dan Da Dan fans don’t have much longer to wait for the next episode of season 2 👽👻

Dan Da Dan’s Evil Eye arc continues this week.

Netflix and Crunchyroll will both be releasing season two.

But when exactly is the next episode out?

Dandadan’s second season will continue with another episode this week. The blockbuster anime hit will continue the Evil Eye arc shortly.

Momo, Okarun and Jiji are back for more action this summer - after more than six months' wait. The first three episodes were originally released in cinemas in June, but have finally come to TV.

What will happen next as the trio try to break the curse on Jiji’s house? Find out when the next episode will release:

Who is in the cast of Dan Da Dan season 2?

Momo Ayase - Shion Wakayama (Japanese), Abby Trott (English)

Ken Takakura (Okarun) - Natsuki Hanae (Japanese), A.J. Beckles (English)

Seiko Ayase - Nana Mizuki (Japanese), Kari Wahlgren (English)

Aira Shiratori - Ayane Sakura (Japanese), Lisa Reimold (English)

Jin Enjoji - Kaito Ishikawa (Japanese), Aleks Le (English)

The cast features plenty of familiar voices, Shion Wakayama is Yunli in Honkai: Star Rail as well as Ellen Joe in Zenless Zone Zero.

Dan Da Dan season 2 starts July 3 | Crunchyroll

Natsuki Hanae is the Japanese voice of Tanjiro in Demon Slayer. He has also had roles in Tokyo Ghoul, Food Wars, Haikyu!! and more.

Abby Trott is the voice of Nezuko in the English dub of Demon Slayer - so a few links to the famous anime in this show. She is also Shizuka Mikazuki in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead.

What time is Dandadan season 2 out?

Fans will be wanting to make sure they know exactly when the first episode of season two will be released. Episodes will be released weekly on Netflix and Crunchyroll - the same as the first series.

Dan Da Dan season two episode two will be released this week on Thursday, July 10. It is due to land on streaming platforms, including Netflix, at 5pm BST for UK audiences - Noon ET/ 9am PT for viewers in America.

