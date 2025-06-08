While metal fans are readying themselves for Download Festival 2025 next week, clubbers old and new are eagerly awaiting the day Creamfields 2025 finally arrives.

As one of the biggest dance music festivals in the world, Creamfields brings together electronic music's finest, ranging from names that have frequented the UK Top 40 to up-and-coming artists the festival looks to champion.

But with such a sheer wealth of DJ talent out there, is there one who can truly call themselves King or Queen of streaming services? Or, in this case, who is sitting atop the Spotify heap earning the most from UK fans in 2025?

Spin Genie took a look at some of the figures as part of their roundup of the most influential DJs of 2025 to find that answer and, equally important, how many of the top ten are set to perform at Creamfields this year?

Methodology

The ranking of DJs was compiled by first generating an artist seed list from ChartMasters and DJMag . For each artist, data was then collected on average monthly listens from Spotify, total Google searches and their percentage change (comparing April 2023-March 2024 with April 2024-March 2025) via Google Keyword Planner , and the number of news articles from Google Search News (using alternate terms for ambiguous names).

Additionally, follower counts were obtained from each artist's verified Instagram and TikTok accounts.

Finally, all collected data points were used to create a normalised score out of ten, resulting in a ranking for both male and female artists.

1 . Robin Schulz - £64,846 The German DJ and producer, Robin Schulz, is a master of melodic house, whose consistent global appeal is underscored by an impressive estimated market value of £64,846, making him a highly valuable act on the international electronic music circuit.

2 . Diplo - £74,837 A true chameleon and prolific producer, Diplo's diverse projects and constant innovation ensure his high demand, contributing to an estimated market value of £74,837 across his wide-ranging ventures.

3 . Kygo - £77,304 The pioneer of tropical house, Kygo's distinct sound and sun-drenched melodies make him a highly coveted artist, with an estimated market value of £77,304, reflecting his strong appeal in the global touring circuit.

4 . DJ Snake - £83,118 From Paris to the biggest stages, DJ Snake's unique sound and high-energy performances command a notable estimated market value of £83,118, solidifying his position as a global electronic music powerhouse.