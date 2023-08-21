The 47-year-old actor, best known for playing Dot Cottan in Line of Duty, is set to appear in a new Acorn original show alongside lead actress, Meera Syal of Goodness Gracious Me, The Kumar's at No. 42, and Yesterday fame.

What is the show?

Mrs Sidhu Investigates is a new comedy crime show starring Bafta award-winning actress and writer Meera Syal as Mrs Sidhu, a caterer from Slough in Berkshire.

Craig Parkinson (left) is starring in Mrs Sidhu Investigates with Meera Syal (right.) Images: Getty

In the show information, Mrs Sidhu is described as having “a highly active imagination and her own Indian Aunty brand of crime solving, A.K.A. nosiness”.

The show is based on the BBC Radio 4 comedy crime drama series of the same name.

Who does Craig play?

Former Blackpool and The Fylde College student Craig is set to play DCI Burton, the main police officer in the show whom Mrs Sidhu shares her investigative finds with.

What has Craig said about the show?

On Instagram, Craig shared the show’s trailer with the caption: “A complete joy to star alongside the national treasure that is @meera.syal in #MrsSidhuinvestigates for ‘Acorn_TV… Tune in. Crack the case.”

When is it airing?

The show will first air in the US and Canada on Acorn TV on September 18.