Details of road closures and parking restrictions for a major East Lancashire event this weekend have been revealed.

Ribble Valley Council has announced the measures needed to allow the annual Clitheroe Food Festival on Saturday to proceed smoothly with up to 20,000 visitors from across the country expected to attend.

Clitheroe Food Festival 2024 | LDRS

The road closures and no parking zones in the town will be:

On Wednesday August 6 from 6pm – no parking in New Market Street from King Street, New Market Street and the market car park closed until 8am on Sunday.

On Friday, August 8 from 6pm – no parking in New Market Street from Parson Lane.

On Saturday, August 9, from 6am:

Castle Street, Market Place, King Street and King Lane closed until 8pm;

access to Wellgate and York Street via Church Street only;

access to Railway View Avenue for health centre visitors and residents only;

Council Offices car park closed to all but blue badge holders and stallholder vehicles;

no parking on the right side of Waddington Road between the railway bridge and cemetery;

no parking on the left side of Eshton Terrace between Woone Lane and the railway crossing;

no parking on the right side of Pendle Road between Hayhurst Street and the mini-roundabout; and

no parking on the single yellow line in Railway View Road between Clitheroe Interchange and Waddington Road junction.

There will also crash barriers preventing vehicular access to Castle Street, except for emergency vehicles.

Motorists, including blue badge holders, are advised that vehicles parking in prohibited areas will be reported to the police and risk being towed away.

A large park and ride will be in operation at Clitheroe Auction Market for £5 per vehicle (card only) and the drop-off and pick-up point is at the Clitheroe Interchange, a short distance from the festival.

Cllr Ricky Newmark, chairman of Ribble Valley Council’s economic development committee, said: “Clitheroe Food Festival is one of the biggest events of the year in Lancashire and attracts visitors from a wide area.

“The town centre is closed to traffic for the day and it makes sense to use the park and ride scheme or public transport to help make your visit to the festival hassle-free.”