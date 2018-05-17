Cinema Listings 17-23 May

Have your say

The Island

South Promenade, Lytham St Annes FY8 1LY. Tel: 01253 725331

Avengers - Infinity War (12A): Thu 12.45 16.30 Fri 11.15 (Sat, Sun Only) 15.15 19.15

The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society (12A): Thu 13.15 16.15

Anon (15): Thu 14.00

Sherlock Gnomes (U): Thu-Wed 10.30 (Sat, Sun Only) 13.30 (Not Wed) 16.30

Life Of The Party (12A): Thu 17.00 19.15 Fri-Wed 11.00 (Sat, Sun Only) 14.00 19.30

Breaking In (15): Thu 19.45 Fri-Wed 17.00 20.00

I Feel Pretty (12A): Thu 20.00

Deadpool 2 Preview (15): Thu 20.00 Fri 19.45

Deadpool 2 (15): Fri-Wed 13.00 19.60 19.45 (Not Fri)

Odeon

Riversway, Portway, Ashton-On-Ribble. PR2 2YQ

Tel: 0871 22 44 007

A Quiet Place (15): Thu 16.40

Avengers - Infinity War 2D (12A): Thu 12.40 16.00 17.00 19.20 20.20 Fri-Tue 10.00 (Sat, Sun Only) 11.00 (Sat, Sun Only) 12.20 13.20 14.30 15.50 16.50 17.50 19.20 20.20

Breaking In (15): Thu 16.15 21.30 Fri-Tue 19.00 21.20

Deadpool 2 (PG): Thu-Tue 10.30 (Sat, Sun Only) 11.30 (Not Fri, Mon) 12.00 (Not Thu) 12.30 13.30 14.30 15.00 15.30 16.30 17.30 18.00 18.30 19.30 20.00 20.30 21.00 21.30 22.15 (Fri, Sat Only)

Early Man (PG): Sat, Sun 10.00

Entebbe (12A): Thu 13.15 18.30 Fri, Mon, Tue 12.00

I Feel Pretty (12A): Thu 16.00 21.15 Fri-Tue 15.40 18.10

Life Of The Party (12A): Thu 13.00 15.30 18.10 20.50 Fri-Tue 13.50 (Fri, Mon Only) 21.20

Peter Rabbit (PG): Sat, Sun 11.00 13.20

Raazi Sfl (TBC): Fri-Tue 20.40

Sherlock Gnomes (U): Thu 11.00 13.15 15.30 17.45 Fri-Tue 10.15 (Sun Only) 10.40 (Sat, Sun Only) 12.00 (Sat, Sun Only) 13.00 14.20 (Sat, Sun Only) 15.20 16.40 17.30

The Dam Busters At 75 - Live From The Royal Albert Hall:Thu 19.00

The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society (12A): Thu 13.20 Fri, Mon, Tue 12.40

The Post (12A): Thu 11.00

The Shape Of Water (15): Tue 11.00

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (15): Thu, Tue 14.00

The Dukes

Moor Lane, Lancaster LA1 1QE.

Tel: 01524 598500

Matthew Bourne’s Cinderella: Sun 15.00

A Fantastic Woman (15): Sun, Mon 18.00

Let The Sunshine In (15): Sun 20.15 Tue 18.10

120 Bpm (15): Mon, Tue 20.15

An American In Paris – The Musical (PG): Wed 19.00

The Palace

Market Place, Longridge, PR3 3RR.

Tel: 01772 785600

The Greatest Showman: Thu 19.30 Fri 20.30

The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society: Fri 17.40 Sun 19.40 Mon 19.30 Tue 19.20 Wed 17.35 Coco: Sat 11.15

Spirited Away: Sat 14.00 Ready Player One: Sat 17.00 Grease: Sat 20.15 Ferdinand: Sun 11.30 A Wrinkle In Time: Sun 14.15 Casablanca: Sun 17.00 Black Panther: Mon 16.30 Love, Simon: Tue 16.30 Finding Your Feet: Wed 13.00 20.30