Cinema Listings 16-22 Aug

The Palace

Market Place, Longridge, PR3 3RR

Tel: 01772 785600

Hotel Transylvania 3 - A Monster Vacation: Thu 12.00

Mission - Impossible - Fallout: Thu 17.00

Whitney: Thu 20.15

Disney’s Christopher Robin: Fri-Wed 12.00 (Not Sat, Wed) 17.00 (Not Sun, Mon, Tue) 20.00 (Sun Only)

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Fri-Wed 12.00 (Sat, Wed Only) 17.00 (Sun, Mon Only) 20.00 (Not Sun)

Odeon

Riversway, Portway, Ashton-On-Ribble. PR2 2YQ

Tel: 0871 22 44 007

Ant-Man And The Wasp 3D (12A): Thu 11.30 12.45 14.15 15.30 18.15 21.00 Fri-Tue 11.45 14.30 17.14 20.00

Coco (PG): Thu 10.00

Disney’s Christopher Robin (PG): Fri-Tue 10.20 12.50 15.20 17.50 20.20

Dog Days (12A): Thu 10.00

Elvis - ‘68 Comeback Special (PG): Thu 18.30

Gold Sfl (12A): Thu-Tue 13.30 (Not Thu) 17.00 20.30

Hotel Transylvania 3 - A Monster Vacation (U): Thu 10.20 12.40 15.00 17.20 Fri-Tue 10.00 12.15 14.45 17.15

Incredibles 2 2D (PG): Thu 11.50 14.50 17.50 19.40 Fri-Tue 10.40 13.40 16.40 19.30

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG): Thu 12.00 14.40 16.30 17.30 19.20 20.20 Fri-Tue 12.00 14.50 17.30 20.10

Mission: Impossible - Fallout 2D (12A): Thu 11.20 14.30 17.40 20.50 Fri-Tue 14.00 17.20 20.40

Peter Rabbit (PG): Fri-Tue 10.00

Swimming With Men (12A): Tue 11.00

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies (PG): Thu 12.00 14.15 Fri-Tue 11.30

The Darkest Minds (12A): Thu 10.00 12.30 15.00 17.30 20.00 Fri-Mon 11.00

The Equalizer 2 (15): Fri-Tue 12.15 15.00 18.00 19.45 20.45

The Festival (15): Thu 11.15 13.45 16.15 18.45 21.15 Fri-Tue 11.20 13.50 16.20 18.40 21.10

The Meg 3D (12A): Thu 18.00 Fri-Tue 18.15 (Not Sun) Sun 21.00

The Meg 2D (12A): Thu 12.30 15.15 20.45 Fri-Tue 10.00 12.45 15.30 18.15 (Sun Only) 21.00 (Not Sun)

Unfriended - Dark Web (15): Thu 21.00

The Island

South Promenade, Lytham St Annes FY8 1LY

Tel: 01253 725331

Ant-Man & The Wasp (12A): Thu 13.15 16.30 19.45 Fri-Tue 20.00

Hotel Transylvania 3 (U): Thu 10.30 13.30 Fri-Wed 13.45

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies (PG): Thu 10.45 13.45 Fri 13.15 Sat-Wed 10.15

Dog Days (12A): Thu 11.00 14.00 Sat-Wed 10.45

The Darkest Minds (12A): Thu 10.15 16.15 20.00 Sat-Wed 11.00

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG): Thu-Wed 16.30 19.45 (Not Thu)

The Meg (12A): Fri-Wed 16.15 19.30

The Festival (15): Thu 19.45 Fri-Wed 14.15 17.15 20.15

Disney’s Christopher Robin (PG): Fri-Wed 14.00 17.00

Incredibles 2 (PG): Sat-Wed 10.30 13.00

The Spy Who Dumped Me (15): Wed 20.00

The Dukes

Moor Lane, Lancaster LA1 1QE

Tel: 01524 598500

Mamma Mia - Here We Go Again (PG): Thu 18.10

First Reformed (15): Thu 20.35

The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society (12A): Fri 18.00 Sat 20.30 Tue 18.00

Heathers (15): Fri 20.35 Mon 20.30

Whistle Down The Wind: Sat 16.00

Spitfire (PG): Sat, Mon 18.25 Wed 11.00

Vaudeville Theatre - A Woman Of No Importance: Sat 19.00 Wed 14.00

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie: Tue 19.00

Met Opera - Eugene Onegin: Wed 19.00

Mystery Film (18):Thu 20.5