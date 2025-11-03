Halloween is out of the way, and this week brings another annual night of bonfires and explosions in the sky as Bonfire Night is nigh upon us. Which can only mean one thing - we are fast approaching the Christmas period for 2025!

Those cold snaps we are about to experience across the North West could be enough to keep even the most intrepid festival explorer indoors, but they also add to the perfect climate for one of the many Christmas markets and events taking place across the region - with some occurring as early as today!

We’ve scoured Facebook and a couple of community events websites to bring you our 15 best Christmas markets and events taking place in the North West so far this year; we’ve also included a number of events that comprise of Christmas Switch Lights-On events that also happen to encompass the market elements of this time of year - bespoke items, fantastic food and in many cases, all for a good community cause.

So what’s caught our eye so far in the North West? Read on to find out and start your Christmas planning a little earlier this year.

1 . The Christmas Bazaar at Chester Racecourse (November 3 and 4) Kick off the festive season with one of the North West's most eagerly awaited shopping fundraisers. This iconic two-day bazaar, held at the County Stand in Chester Racecourse, offers a fantastic and early opportunity to start your Christmas shopping while supporting a vital cause. 📍Chester Racecourse, Chester, Cheshire, CH1 2LY

2 . Preston Christmas Markets (from November 7) For the first time, Preston city centre will host its very own Christmas market, promising a new favourite tradition for locals and visitors. Get ready to sip on mulled wine, browse handmade gifts, and enjoy the Christmas spirit, with twinkling lights and cosy stalls running for eight weeks into the new year. 📍Preston City Centre, Lancashire

3 . Manchester Christmas Markets (November 7 – December 22) The legendary Manchester markets return for their 27th year, drawing millions to the city. Over 200 iconic wooden chalets are spread across nine city-centre sites, offering handmade gifts, craft items, seasonal treats, and delicious food. "A Taste of Christmas" on Albert Square and the stalls at Cathedral Gardens will remain open until 4 Jan 2026. 📍Various locations including St Ann's Square, Piccadilly Gardens, and Albert Square, Manchester