Christmas 'Rola Cola' truck to make special appearance at Withy Trees Christmas Fayre in Bamber Bridge
Holidays are coming! And that means the 'Rola Cola' truck will be rolling through town this week. This is where you can see it...
Lancashire's very own big red 'Cola' truck will make a special appearance in Bamber Bridge this Friday (December 15).
The eye-catching lorry, studded with fairy lights, belongs to Lancashire demolition king Pete Marquis who visits Lancashire towns each Christmas to help raise money for charity.
This Friday, his famous 'Rola Cola' truck will be at Ye Olde Original Withy Trees pub in Station Road from 5pm.
It is part of a whole evening of festive entertainment as the pub celebrates the holidays with its annual Christmas Fayre.
There will be Christmas stalls, live music, a Winter Wonderland marquee, facepainting, fair ground attractions, and a charity auction with some big prizes to be won.
And of course, lots of festive food and drink including Bratwurst hot dogs, Yorkshire pudding wraps, pigs in blankets, donuts, hot chocolates and mulled wine.
The community fundraising event, supported by local Facebook group Be Proud To Be A Brigger, is raising money for Rock FM's 'Cash for Kids'- a grant-giving charity helping the children that need it most across Lancashire.
For more information, visit the Ye Olde Original Withy Trees Facebook page.