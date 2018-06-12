Chorley showcases its best cuisine at food festival

Thousands got a flavour of Chorley at a food and drink festival over the weekend.

Taste of Chorley, now in its second year, showcased the best cuisine that the market town has to offer.

Visitors were able to lap up cooking and healthy eating tips and explore the stalls in the Covered Market on Saturday, June 9.

Coun Alistair Bradley, leader of Chorley Council said: “Our fantastic food event, A Taste of Chorley, was a great success this year and it has really taken off and become popular amongst the public.

“This is one of our newer events and it celebrates the local food and drink culture whilst encouraging people to eat healthy.

“A lot of fun was had by all and people enjoyed the tasters that were on offer and learnt a lot from the tips that were given at cooking demonstrations. The event offered a unique day out for families and friends and we’re glad that so many people decided to come along.”

Activities on the day included taste testing, cooking demonstrations, a hot pot trail and a Chorley Cake competition that members of the public entered.

Professional chefs gave up their time to be at the event and gave cooking demonstrations and advice.