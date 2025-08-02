Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is back with 14 new stars taking on the challenge 👀

Fourteen stars will take on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The Channel 4 show returns this weekend for season 7.

But who are the celebs taking part this year?

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is about to return for a brand new series and a fresh group of fourteen stars will be taking on the gruelling process.

An elite team of ex-Special Forces soldiers will be taking the famous faces to Wales to put them through their paces. They will be stripped of their home comforts, families, agents and social media.

There will be no room for mistakes as these celebrity recruits face the hardest course yet, in the most gruelling stages of SAS selection. But who is taking on the challenge in series seven?

Who are the stars on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins?

A fresh group of fourteen stars from across the world of music, entertainment and sport have signed up for the latest season of the hit Channel 4 show. It is a spin-off of the regular civilian version - SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The stars taking part this year include a former winner of BBC’s The Traitors and some legends of the world of football. It is quite the assembled cast and it looks like this:

Adebayo “The Beast” Akinfenwa - 43, ex-footballer and broadcaster

Troy Deeney - 35, ex-Premier League footballer

Conor Benn - 27, professional boxer

Louie Spence - 55, TV personality

Tasha Ghouri - 25, Love Island and Strictly Come Dancing star

Harry Clark - 23, The Traitors season 2 win

Hannah Spearritt - 43, singer and actress

Rebecca Loos - 46, TV personality and yoga teacher

Chloe Burrows - 28, Love Island and Celebs Go Dating

Bimini - 31, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star and DJ

Michaella McCollum - 30, one of the ‘Peru Two’

Lady Leshurr - 36, rapper and Dancing on Ice star

Lucy Spraggan - 32, musician and X-Factor star

Adam Collard - 28, reality TV star and Love Island contestant

Speaking about signing up for the show, former The Traitors winner Harry Clark said: “Growing up, I'd watch people close to me be in the SAS, which always inspired me. This show was a different experience to what I had imagined but I always love a challenge and it proves you're always learning new things about yourself.”

Louie Spence added: “This course I hope can walk away feeling I've actually really achieved something here, that I've really pushed myself to the edge of my boundaries and put myself in a position which is beyond something I could have even imagined a year ago.

“This is a course that is really going to challenge me. This is different to anything I’ve ever been part of before. There's no fluff, there's no glitter, there’s no getting myself out of a situation with a quick bit of wit. It's really refreshing for me to do something like this…and, hopefully, come out a much better person, both physically and mentally.”

Who are the instructors this season?

The celebrities will be put through their faces by an elite team of ex-Special Forces soldiers led by Chief Instructor Billy Billingham. He will be joined by his team of Directing Staff (DS) – Foxy (Jason Fox), Rudy Reyes and Chris Oliver.

Billy said: “This course is not an attendance course, the bar is set high and will not waiver. Every recruit is a volunteer who chose to step into our arena. Although many will start, very few will finish and even less will pass. This is not for the weak minded or faint hearted.”

When is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins on TV?

The show will have eight episodes in total and will air on Sunday nights as well as Mondays. It starts on August 3 and will be on at 9pm on Channel 4.

The next episode will be on the following night (August 4) and at the same time. Expect two episodes per week for four weeks and conclude later in the month.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.