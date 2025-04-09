Celebrity Big Brother 2025: what channel is it on today and when does it start?

Celebrity Big Brother is back with another episode in just a few hours 👁
  • Celebrity Big Brother will be back with a new episode tonight.
  • ITV has confirmed the channel details.
  • But where can you watch CBB in 2025?

Celebrity Big Brother continues to get audiences talking as it makes its big return in 2025. The full cast has been confirmed - and it includes plenty of recognisable names.

After the bombast of the live launch on Monday (April 7), the show is now in the swing of things with more regular episodes. The date for the first eviction has also been set - and it's sooner than you may expect.

But how exactly can you watch Celebrity Big Brother tonight? Here’s all you need to know:

What channel is CBB on?

At least there is somewhere covered to enjoy the garden even if the weather isn't great!At least there is somewhere covered to enjoy the garden even if the weather isn't great!
At least there is somewhere covered to enjoy the garden even if the weather isn't great! | Initial TV/ ITV

ITV revived Big Brother and its star-studded spin-off back in 2023 - becoming the latest home of the iconic reality show. The civilian version of the series airs on ITV2, but what about CBB?

The TV channel for the latest season has been confirmed to be ITV1/ STV. The full season will air on the broadcaster’s main channel on most nights of the week.

Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live will be on ITV2 after the end of the regular episodes. Both will also be available to watch on ITVX/ STV Player.

What time is Celebrity Big Brother on today?

The reality series returns today (April 9) with yet another new episode. It is set to begin at 9pm - which will be the regular start time throughout the season.

Tonight’s episode of CBB is due to finish at 10pm, it has been confirmed. It will run for 60 minutes including adverts.

