2 . Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen - 10/1 to win

The TV presenter and interior designer has the longest odds to win on Gambling.com. They have him at 10/1 to be the winner of Celebrity Bear Hunt - while he is also 11/10 to be the first elimination. | Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images