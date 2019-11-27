Celebrate Lancashire on its special day with one of these events

Five things to do today...

The Sun: Late

Tonight the Science and Industry Museum, Manchester, will burst with solar science, poetry, music, crafts, talks and an inflatable planetarium, in another of their adult only special events.

Talks and demonstrations include journalist Linda Geddes explaining how sunlight is crucial to health and happiness. Plus you can get up close with exotic sun dwelling animals, make a sundial, find out about the promise and perils of geoengineering and grab a drink from the bar.

The Sun exhibition will be open throughout the evening with tickets at just £4 as part of the late event. See www.scienceandindustrymuseum.org.uk. Photo: Jody Hartley

Leyland Lacemakers

If you would like to try a new hobby - or even craft a couple of Christmas presents - join Leyland Lacemakers today at their friendly group. They meet 1-4pm at Leyland Baptist Church, all are welcome. Email leylandlace@gmail.com for more details.

Red Wednesday

A votive Mass of the Precious Blood of Our Lord will be celebrated at St Mary’s, Brownedge, Bamber Bridge at 7pm tonight. The principal celebrant will be Fr Mark Harold with schoolchildren leading the readings and songs. All welcome.

Lancashire Day

Libraries across the county will be celebrating Lancashire Day today. Local historian, Dick Gillingham will be at Savick Library sharing songs, poems and historic images. See www.lancashire.gov.uk/events for a full list of events.

Book Club

Tonight’s Book Club at The Palace Cinema, Longridge, will be featuring thriller The Goldfinch starring Nicole Kidman and Idina Menzel. The Book Club discussion after the film is free for all. See www.thepalace-longridge.co.uk to book.

