British Musical Fireworks Championship 2025: Sunday opening times and line-up for major Southport event
The British Musical Fireworks Championship continues in Southport today (September 28) for a second day of dazzling fireworks displays and a drone show.
The pyro-musical competition kicked off in the seaside town on Saturday (September 27), bringing the best pyrotechnic teams together to light up the night with mesmerising displays choreographed to a musical soundtrack.
Below is everything you need to know about today’s finale.
Where is the British Musical Fireworks Championship?
Victoria Park, Southport.
British Musical Fireworks Championship 2025 Sunday opening times
The event runs from 5.30pm to 9.30pm.
British Musical Fireworks Championship 2025 Sunday line-up
- 7.45pm - Drone Show
- 8.00pm - Pyrotex Fireworks – 2010 & 2011 winners
- 8.30pm - Bright Sparks – 2016 & 2024 winners
- 9.00pm - Exhibition Display by Jubilee Fireworks – 1999 & 2008 winners
The official event car park is Princes Park, open from 4.00pm. Princes Park is £8 per car. You can pay by cash or card, however card payment is preferred.