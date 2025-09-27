The British Musical Fireworks Championship dazzles Southport this weekend, featuring a first-ever drone light show by DroneSwarm.

The British Musical Fireworks Championship returns to Southport today (September 27), with colourful explosive displays set to amaze spectators.

The pyro-musical competition will see the best pyrotechnic teams light up the night with dazzling fireworks displays, choreographed to a musical soundtrack.

Six former champions show off their creative skills in a spectacular battle for the ultimate crown, with each display judged on creativity, technical execution, crowd impact, and musicality.

This year’s event will also see Southport’s first ever drone light show courtesy of DroneSwarm, one of the UK’s leading drone entertainment providers. The new addition will bring hundreds of glowing drones to the skies in an aerial display of lights, colours and technology.

Below is everything you need to know about the first day of the British Musical Fireworks Championship.

Where is the British Musical Fireworks Championship?

British Musical Fireworks Championship 2025 Saturday opening times

The event runs from 5.30pm to 9.30pm.

British Musical Fireworks Championship 2025 Saturday line-up

7.45pm - Drone Show

8.00pm - Imperial Lotus SE – 2023 winners

8.30pm - Dragon Fireworks – 2021 winners

9.00pm - Optimum Fireworks – 2022 winners

The official event car park is Princes Park, open from 4.00pm. Princes Park is £8 per car. You can pay by cash or card, however card payment is preferred.